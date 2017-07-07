Republican forum to feature state representatives Borelli, Cobb and Mosely Wednesday

KINGMAN – State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, and Reps. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman, and Paul Mosely, R-Lake Havasu City, will be guest speakers Wednesday at the Mohave Republican Forum.

They’ll be talking about this past legislative session, what they did and didn’t do, what bills were passed and not passed and should have been passed.

As always, the Highway User Revenue Funds that have been “swept” by the Legislature in recent years to balance the state budget will be a main topic of discussion. Those funds didn’t make it to Mohave County and Kingman, where roads are in dire need of repair, maintenance and construction.

Other topics up for discussion include school districts, fire districts, proposed taxes and state laws affecting the county.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road, with admission of $2 to cover costs. The meeting room is open at 4 p.m. for anyone who wants to take advantage of the early-bird buffet special.

For reservations, which are helpful for the room count, contact Rita Basinger at 928-692-4771 or email her at basingerreb@gmail.com.