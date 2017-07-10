D-backs another loss, 2-1, to Bailey, Reds

PHOENIX (AP) – Homer Bailey went 6 2-3 strong innings, Scott Schebler doubled in the go-ahead run and the Cincinnati Reds beat Arizona 2-1 on Sunday, sending the Diamondbacks to their fifth loss in six games heading into the All-Star break.

Bailey (2-2) gave up a run on seven hits in his fourth start since returning from February surgery to remove small bone spurs from his elbow. He struck out five and walked four.

A.J. Pollock homered for Arizona, his first since a six-week stint on the disabled list with a groin injury. Patrick Corbin (6-9) allowed two runs in six innings but took the loss. The left-hander scattered seven hits and matched his season-high with nine strikeouts.

The Diamondbacks offense sputtered again, with a combined one run in its last 19 innings. Arizona was 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and had two thrown out at the plate.

Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 16th save in 17 tries.