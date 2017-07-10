Fire burns near Havasu National Wildlife Refuge

Billows of smoke could be seen from Kingman as a wildland fire reportedly burned in the Mohave Valley area late Sunday afternoon and into Monday morning.

According to on-duty Captain Chris VanderJaget of the Desert Hills Fire District, the smoke was a result of a giant brush fire burning along Dike Road near the northern edge of Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. He said the fire was being fought by the Mohave Valley Fire Department with assistance from other agencies. The fire was up to 100 acres by 10 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Mohave Valley Fire Department, which is using a bulldozer and three helicopters to fight the wildland blaze.

MVFD was not immediately available to comment.

According to their Facebook page, MVFD was fighting a wildland fire along Dike Road and in the area of the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge around 4 p.m. with assistance from the Fort Mohave Mesa and Bullhead City fire departments and the Arizona State Department of Forestry.

One post read that no neighborhoods were threatened and advised the public to stay clear of the area.

Around 6 p.m., a post on the Facebook page read that the fire was approximately 25 acres and growing. Another post around the same time read that air resources were deployed over the fire for an air attack.

“…please do not fly your drones in or around the fire. This would cause us to have to shut down air operations and can cause you to go to jail,” read the post.

The Mohave Valley Department said a drone was seen flying over the fire, stopping "derriere operations" for about half an hour. The drone had been launched from a boat on the nearby Colorado River.