Firefighter drowns in Parker

PARKER STRIP — A San Bernardino County professional firefighters group has identified the man who drowned near the Parker Strip was an aspiring municipal firefighter.

Matthew Bashaw, 27, died while on vacation with friends on the Colorado River near Parker, a Facebook post by the San Bernardino County Professional Firefighters Local 935 stated.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Bashaw swam to the river bottom to release a boat anchor and never resurfaced.

Bystanders jumped into the water and retrieved the man. CPR was immediately administered and the man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bashaw was the son of San Bernardino Fire Department Captain Sam Bashaw and had recently graduated paramedic school at Victor Valley College. During his career, he served as a paid-call firefighter for San Bernardino County and was an original member of Old Cajon Crew 6. He then went on to work as a wildland firefighter for the US Forest Service.

“Local 935 could not be more proud of Matthew’s accomplishments,” the Facebook post stated.

Services for Matthew Bashaw will be held Monday, July 17.

Information about the specific date and location of the incident was not immediately available.