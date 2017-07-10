Horoscopes: July 10

Birthdays: Jessica Simpson, 37; Adrian Grenier, 41; Sofia Vergara, 45; Arlo Guthrie, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be careful not to get into an argument. You are better off taking a passive role and avoiding any repercussions that will lead to regret.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Push to get things done that will help to improve your life, professional or personal situation and you will be rewarded for your efforts. High energy coupled with determination and sticking to your plan is encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Share your stories and experiences and look for alternative ways to use your skills and knowledge to get ahead. Make everything you do count and you will find a way to make progress, resolve pending problems and impress onlookers.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll get riled up easily. Keep busy and don’t let anyone push you into something you don’t want to do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Deal with matters that touch your heart. Be open and forgiving as well as thoughtful and loving.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be tempted to make physical moves based on emotional situations. Before you take a leap of faith, consider all the possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your intelligence to find a way to improve your home. Striving to get ahead should not involve impulsive changes that have no guarantees.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take time to think before you let your emotions take over, causing you to say something you will regret. Relationships with siblings, friends and peers will be tense if you are too quick to judge.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put greater emphasis on personal relationships. Reaching out to others in order to bring about positive changes will bring good results.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Choose wisely when it comes to emotional matters. Sticking to the truth and what you can offer will make a difference in the way your relationships unfold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your emotions will guide you. Take good care of your health, wealth and relationships with the ones you love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Refrain from sharing personal information with anyone. Focus on building your brand.