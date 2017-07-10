Letter: In Dave French’s defense

I have been following the KAA kerfuffle in the paper for awhile now.

Dave French in particular has caught a lot of grief, particularly from Lingenfelter.

In support of Dave French, I would like to put in my two cents worth. I worked with Dave on a daily basis from December 1996 to February 2005, a little over eight years. He conducted himself in a very professional manner at all times. He was a good business man and made sound decisions based on facts. He was also very ethical in all dealings.

I can say he was the most ethical manager I worked with since retiring from the US Navy in August 1978. I left two companies in San Diego before coming here over the lack of ethics in their business dealings.

I think you will find when the dust settles, there is nothing there.

Tom Hale