Mohave 911: Drugs, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer and Warrants

Drugs, Assault on Law Enforcement Officer and Warrants

On July 1, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Devin J Higdon, 21, of Kingman for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and active warrants for nonpayment of fines and failure to comply, both misdemeanors.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Higdon in the 2400 block of Leroy Avenue. A records check confirmed the warrants.

As deputies were placing Higdon into custody, he allegedly became noncompliant and an altercation ensued. He was restrained and placed under arrest.

Higdon was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrant Arrest/Dangerous Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia

On July 1, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley E. Blocker, 20, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, felonies, and a failure to appear warrant, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, Blocker was known to have a warrant for his arrest and during a routine patrol, deputies observed Blocker in the area of Jimmie Drive and Neal Avenue.

A records check confirmed the warrants. A search of Blocker allegedly revealed a small bag containing methamphetamine and associated drug paraphernalia.

Bradley was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrant Arrest/Drugs/Drugs Paraphernalia

On July 2, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Patricia Pena, 34, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, felonies, and a warrant for failure to pay fines, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies made contact with Pena at about midnight as she was pushing a baby stroller in the area of North Benton Street and Devlin Avenue.

Deputies noticed the stroller wasn’t occupied with a baby, but with a backpack and a car battery. Pena reportedly gave conflicting stories when deputies questioned her about the items and asked where she was going. She also had the appearance of not being aware of her whereabouts.

A records check showed Pena to have an active warrant. Deputies searched her possessions and reportedly found a substance that field tested positive as methamphetamine.

Pena was taken into custody and booked into to the Mohave County jail.



Warrant Arrest

On July 2, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joseph Anthony Villalobos, 22, of Kingman on an outstanding warrant.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man, identified as Villalobos, riding a bicycle in the area of Mallard Drive and Canary Lane.

A records check revealed Villalobos to have a failure to appear felony warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Narcotic Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia

On July 2, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Francis Gilmer, 31, of Kingman on two counts of possession of narcotic drugs and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3500 block of Thompson Avenue and observed the driver moving around in his seat. Deputies contacted the driver, identified as Gilmer, and a consent search of the vehicle allegedly revealed two plastic bags containing a black tar substance.

Gilmer said the items didn’t belong to him and that his ex-girlfriend was in the car the night before and it could’ve been hers. The black tar substance tested positive for heroin.

Gilmer was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Recovered Vehicle

On July 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas Jack Raynor, 31, of Golden Valley for possession of stolen property, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of the road in the area of Chino Drive and Arva Road. Deputies arrived and found a white and black SUV-type vehicle running and parked in the middle of Arva Road.

Deputies approached the vehicle and saw a man, identified as Raynor, asleep behind the wheel. A computer check on the vehicle revealed the 2000 Suzuki reported stolen June 6. Deputies woke Raynor, who said that he purchased the vehicle for $300.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Drugs/Narcotic Drugs/Marijuana/Drug Paraphernalia

On July 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anna Priscilla Guzman, 33, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and taking contraband into corrections facility, felonies, along with driving with a suspended license, misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies witnessed a vehicle make a sharp turn while cutting into the oncoming lane of traffic on Suffock Avenue. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Suffock Avenue and talked to Guzman, the driver. Deputies knew her to have a suspended license, to which a records check confirmed.

An search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance, a plastic bag containing a brown sticky substance, loose marijuana inside a pill bottle and a glass pipe with residue.

Guzman was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

While she was being booked, a detention officer reportedly located a plastic bag containing a brown sticky substance on her.

Drugs

On July 3, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Calvin Roy Hatch, 56, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man, identified as Hatch, riding a bicycle in the 3600 block of Neal Avenue.

Deputies found Hatch to allegedly be in possession of a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance weighing approximately 0.68 grams.

Hatch was taken into custody without incident. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Recovered Vehicle

On July 4, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Victor Manuel Vasquez, 42, of Phoenix for possession of stolen property, felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Devlin Avenue regarding a recovered vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies contacted a Kingman Police officer, who said he was in the area conducting follow-up on another case when he ran the plates on a Hyundai Tucson determined to be reported stolen out of Flagstaff.

Deputies contacted Vasquez at a home next to the car. Vasquez said he traveled from Phoenix on a bus to visit a friend for a few days and that the vehicle had been out front ever since he arrived.

Upon further inspection of the vehicle, documents with Vasquez’s name were found and he was allegedly found in possession of two syringes that contained a liquid and keys belonging to the vehicle.

Vasquez was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Unlawful Flight/Marijuana

On July 4, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Allen Eaton, 29, of Kingman for unlawful flight from law enforcement vehicle, a felony, and driving with a suspended license, a misdemeanor.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Snavely Avenue. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver’s side door opened. Deputies instructed the driver, later identified as Eaton, to get back in the vehicle as he began to exit. Eaton got back in the vehicle, began yelling and allegedly drove away.

Deputies pursued the vehicle and followed it north on Marshall Drive and onto Packard Avenue. Eaton parked in front of a home in the 3100 block of Packard Avenue where he got out and ran toward the front door of the home. Deputies caught up with Eaton as he started running toward the back of the house, but

Eaton got into the home and exited the house shortly after deputies ordered him to. A records check showed him to have a suspended driver’s license.

Eaton was taken into custody without further incident booked into the Mohave County jail. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Trespassing/Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia

On July 6, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christina Marie Lindsey Garrison, 28, and Alicia Tene Lovell, 31, both of Kingman: Garrison for trespassing, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and Lovell for trespassing, three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, a failure to appear warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court, felonies, along with refusing to provide truthful name and a failure to pay fines warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to trespassers at a home in the 3600 block of Robin Lane. A 53-year-old man told deputies a neighbor told him people where at his home, and that he had allowed a couple people to stay at the place recently until items started missing.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted Garrison inside an RV trailer on the property, who reportedly said she was told by a friend that she could stay there and do yard work. Deputies reportedly located a syringe containing a brown substance inside the trailer which field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies entered the home and contacted a woman who would only identity herself by Alicia. She allegedly told deputies she knew her rights and did not have to identify herself. Deputies determined Alicia’s last name to be Lovell. A records check showed her to have two outstanding warrants.

Inside the home, deputies reportedly found two prescription bottles with the label obstructed. The pills inside were identified as a controlled substance. Deputies also located a green cap containing a white residue.

Both women were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.