Early morning fire destroys Butler home Saturday

KINGMAN – Fire destroyed a mobile home in the 2200 block of Leroy Avenue in the Butler area early Saturday morning.

Firefighters from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District responded to the fire report at 4:47 a.m. and found a doublewide mobile home filled with heavy smoke. Nobody was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters entered the mobile home and located the source of the fire. It was knocked down in about 15 minutes, Fire Chief Wayne Eder said.

The crew mopped up and overhauled the fire area extensively. Property loss was undetermined, and investigation of the fire continues.

NACFD sent three fire engines and two chief officers to the scene, with assistance from one engine from Kingman Fire Department. River Medical, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and UniSource utilities also helped with the emergency call.