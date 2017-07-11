Firefighters make significant progress on Beal Fire in Mohave Valley

A Mohave Valley Fire Department official reported that the “Beal Fire” was 45 to 50 percent contained by Monday afternoon and had not burned beyond approximately 135 acres of land in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge.

Fire Marshal Don Gibson said the fire was closer to the Topock area than to Mohave Valley. It’s located next to Beal Lake along Dike Road, he said; however, the road is reflected as Upper Levee Road on Google Maps.

“It’s not putting off much smoke but there are still a lot of hot spots in the fire and we could have some flare ups,” he said around 2 p.m. Monday. “If the lines hold the rest of the day and through the night then [the incident commander] will probably call it 100 percent contained in the morning.”

According to Gibson, the fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and was determined to be caused by a lightning strike following storm in the area Saturday night. The fire grew from about 5 acres to approximately 135 acres by 10 p.m. Sunday.

He contributed the fire’s growth to the hot and dry weather combined with wind gusts. He also said that riparian fuels – such as dense salt cedar and dead vegetation cause by an infestation of bark beetles – did not help.

“That area probably hadn’t burned in over ten years so that made it very difficult to get into it…we didn’t have access to where the fire started,” Gibson said.

Once they federal reinforcements – such as U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S Forest Service – began pouring in late Sunday afternoon, they were able to attack the fire by air using two helicopters and by ground with a bulldozer followed by hand crews, he said. They continued using those tactics again Monday, he added.

Local agencies from the surrounding area were released once federal agencies arrived.

Gibson said a drone flew over the fire Sunday causing air operations to halt for more than half an hour. A description of the operators – apparently observed in a boat along the Colorado River – was passed along to law enforcement officials for investigation, he added.

An observation tower in the area, meant for bird watching activities, was lost in the fire, Gibson said, however no other structures were affected. He also said there were no reported injuries.

The “Beal Fire” bumped right up to the “Topock Fire” of 2016, which burned more than 2,000 acres at the refuge and caused evacuations, including Pirate Cove Resort. Savannah Snyder, marketing director at the resort, said they “weren’t worried about [the Beal Fire] at all.”