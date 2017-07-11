Horoscope: July 11, 2017

Birthday: Jacoby Jones, 33; Lil’ Kim, 43; Richie Sambora, 58; Sela Ward, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Focus on what you can do for others. Whether it’s a partner, child or parent, the help and insight you offer will encourage productive choices.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotions must not be allowed to interfere with domestic or vocational decisions. A reserved and well-thought-out plan will ensure that you don’t end up taking a loss for something you didn’t mean to do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Gathering information and making physical alterations to the way you live, work and handle your relationships will bring about positive changes and greater satisfaction.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put more energy into whatever you pursue and show greater enthusiasm when dealing with others, and you will get more in return.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Partnerships will play a role in the way you handle outside matters. Don’t feel the need to impress someone by overspending or making changes instead of being yourself and doing what’s best for you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let anyone talk you into something by playing on your emotions. Stay focused on what you can do and put your physical strength, courage and skills to the test.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Picking up more skills, knowledge and connecting with the elite in your genre will lead to new beginnings that offer you greater opportunities to advance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep an open mind when dealing with domestic matters. It’s important to see all sides of a situation if you want to resolve pending problems.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Put common goals in place and you will entice someone you want to spend more time with to join you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stay away from anyone unpredictable or impulsive. It’s in your best interest to stick to what you know best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can stabilize your position at work and at home by contributing to whatever plans are being made.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Question anyone who pokes their nose into your personal or professional affairs.