MCSO detectives shoot, kill male subject in Golden Valley

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives shot and killed a male subject in Golden Valley Tuesday.

The subject was wanted for questioning in connection with a drug search warrant conducted earlier in the day, according to a release issued by MCSO.

When narcotics detectives attempted to make contact with the subject, he fled in a vehicle. The detectives gave chase, and the subject stopped in a field and began to run away.

The detectives closed in on the subject, who allegedly fired at the detectives. The MCSO detectives returned fire, and as result of the gun battle, the subject was fatally shot.

The detectives involved were uninjured in the incident.

Bullhead City Police Department is conducting the investigation into the shooting.