Obituary: Ralph J. Ringger

Ralph J. Ringger, 79, passed away June 30, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona with his loving wife by his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Katherine, his sister, Clarice, and brother, Dean. He is survived by his wife; Belva of Kingman, Arizona, children; Catharine McCracken of Kenmore, New York, and Bradford Ringer of Vernal, Utah, step-children; Sherry Morris of California and Steve Beain of Arizona, brother; David of Van Nuys, California, sisters; Betty Hoyt of Inver Grove, Minnesota and Janice Jensen (Harlan) of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, grandchildren; Patrick McCracken (Rachel) and Jillian McCracken, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ralph was born November 13, 1937 in River Falls, Wisconsin. He was raised in Alma, Wisconsin and graduated from Alma High School in 1955. Right after, he enlisted in the Navy and made it his career. He retired in February 1977 MRCS E8.

In his retirement, he took to the road in his RV. He and his wife, Belva, both loved hunting and fishing, and when the season closed you would find him in a poker room playing Texas Hold’em.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Per Ralph’s request, no services will be held.