$13,000 reward offered for arrest in recent fires

KINGMAN – Rewards totaling $13,000 are being offered for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of those responsible for setting numerous fires since 2013.

Area law enforcement and fire investigators from Kingman Fire Department, Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement Division, Hualapai Nation Police Department and BNSF Police Department and the Kingman Police Department have joined forces in an effort to capture the person or persons responsible for intentionally lighting brush and dumpster fires and an arson fire that destroyed four homes and several vehicles on Hearne Avenue July 2.

Since 2013, KFD and NACFD have responded to several hundred brush fires, many of which are believed to have been set intentionally.

KFD has also responded to numerous dumpster fires that were also set intentionally. Since the beginning of this year, KFD and NACFD have responded to over 120 brush fires which can be described as suspicious in origin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement and fire agencies, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give a Tip.”