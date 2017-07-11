Trump’s Warsaw Speech Was Inspiring

Once upon a time, praising the essence of what is America was a good thing. Normal even.

Not anymore. Do that now and you are written off as a racist or a member of the alt-right. Mention God and country and you are branded a “Nazi.” Talk about traditional family values and you are a homophobe. Discuss following the rule of law about immigration and you are labeled with all sorts of “phobes.”

If you talk about protecting Western culture and values, leftists will lose their minds the way they did after President Donald Trump’s speech in Poland last week before the G20 summit in Hamburg. Social media lit up with ridiculous inferences about Trump being Hitler 2.0. It is as if they really believe Dr. Goebbels escaped from hell to ghostwrite the speech, making one wonder if Ann Coulter was correct when she said, “Liberalism is on the spectrum of mental illness.”

The problem is, though, Trump’s speech about the Warsaw Uprising of 1944 was fact based, commemorating one the darkest seasons in Poland’s history. A time when Poles were desperately sandwiched between two evils and unsuccessfully tried to oust the Nazis already occupying Warsaw, so they could retake control of their city before the advancing Soviet army had time to invade and occupy.

Here is an excerpt from this remarkable speech:

“Through four decades of communist rule, Poland and the other captive nations of Europe endured a brutal campaign to demolish freedom, your faith, your laws, your history, your identity – indeed, the very essence of your culture and your humanity.”

Trump then recalled the awe-inspiring day, June 2, 1979, when a million Poles gathered to celebrate mass. Trump said, “They must have known during that exact moment during Pope John Paul II’s sermon when a million Polish men, women and children suddenly raised their voices in a single prayer. A million Polish people did not ask for wealth. They did not ask for privilege. Instead, one million Poles sang three simple words: ‘We want God.’”

Trump continued, “In those words, the Polish people recalled the promise of a better future. They found new courage to face down their oppressors, and they found the words to declare that Poland would be Poland once again. As I stand here today before this incredible crowd, this faithful nation, we can still hear those voices that echo through history. Their message is as true today as ever. The people of Poland, the people of America, and the people of Europe still cry out ‘We want God.’”

Trump also talked about the horrific slaughter of Poland’s huge Jewish population “reduced to almost nothing after the Nazis systematically murdered millions of Poland’s Jewish citizens along with countless others during that brutal occupation.”

Trump brilliantly bridged a connection between Poland’s past and the current global War on Terror: “We are confronted by another oppressive ideology, one that seeks to export terrorism and extremism all around the globe. America and Europe have suffered one terror attack after another. We’re going to get it to stop.”

Somewhere between condemning Soviet Russia and communism and Nazis slaughtering Jews, the Warsaw crowd roared with elation while American leftists writhed in torment before their heads exploded.

One would have to wander deep into the hinterlands of lunacy to believe that standing against Jihad and standing up for God and country and freedom and family is somehow a bad thing. Sadly, though, that is where we are today.