Conservative PAC recognizes local state legislators as ‘friends’ to taxpayers

Conservative political action committee Americans for Prosperity each year rates state representatives and local city council members in reference to their service to constituents and taxpayers. This year, the area’s three state legislators were recognized as “friends” to Arizona taxpayers.

The super-PAC rated lawmakers on issues including education, job creation and tax reduction, with State Senator Sonny Borrelli and representatives Paul Mosley and Regina Cobb each earning good rankings.

The organization specifically rated lawmakers’ responses to senate bills 1431, 1437 and 1152: Bills designed to expand Arizona scholarship eligibility, deregulate business licensing requirements and prevent sales tax increases, respectively.

To Borrelli, the distinction is an afterthought. “They do these scorecards every year,” Borrelli said. “Americans for Prosperity picks certain bills that they score … I just look at the bill. I don’t worry about what they think – I worry about what I can do for my district.”

While Borrelli says he’s grateful for recognition from his community, he doesn’t serve at the pleasure of Arizona’s special interest groups.

“In Phoenix, there are a lot of special interest groups,” Borrelli said. “Mine is Mohave and La Paz counties.

“I want to help economic development … If we can give any business a leg up, it’s a good thing. If I were focused on AFP’s issues alone, I wouldn’t be focused on our issues.”