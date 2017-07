The Desert Stars Volleyball Club held its Firecracker Frenzy race on July 4. Anna Shuffler coordinated the race with the help of Darlyn Burgess, while Chris Brady, Scott Whitehead, Tracy Vandeman, Jodi Larson and Jessica Portillo also aided in the event.

