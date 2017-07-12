Havasu National Wildlife Refuge fire near Topock, Mohave Valley subdued

Fire officials say they’ve finally brought the blaze near Havasu National Wildlife Refuge under control.

The Beal Fire until Tuesday smoldered in the Topock area, but according to Mohave Valley Fire Marshall Don Gibson, the blaze is now completely contained as of Tuesday morning.

The fire was caused by weekend lightning over the refuge, according to statements by Mohave Valley Fire Marshall Don Gibson. By Sunday afternoon, the fire expanded from a five-acre brush fire to a 135-acre wildfire alongside the Colorado River. According to Tuesday statements by Gibson, firefighters have formed a control line surrounding the fire, and are confident that they can prevent the fire from spreading further.

According to Gibson, fire operations have since been turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, but Mohave Valley fire engines would remain in the area to prevent a possible resurgence, and to subdue smoke and torching within the fire zone.

“We have it contained at this time,” Gibson said. “U.S. Fish and Wildlife will have fire crews there for the next few days to be sure. There were no structures threatened. There was very aggressive fire behavior, and it had the potential to grow much bigger. But with the resources we were able to provide, early on, we were able to keep it fairly small.”