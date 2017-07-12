Horoscope: July 12, 2017

Birthdays: Malala Yousafzai, 20; Kimberly Perry, 34; Topher Grace, 39; Michelle Rodriguez, 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): What you do for others will help you overcome any shortcomings at home or in your personal life. Don’t let anyone talk you into overspending or being excessive.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider what others expect or want you to do, and make a decision to help or not based on time, money and desire. If you aren’t fully motivated to do something, move on to an activity that suits you better.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Forming an alliance is encouraged. Sharing information will give you leverage regarding the changes you want to see happen.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Some interesting opportunities will come your way. Take part in an event, retreat or conference that promotes something you have never experienced before.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change in the way you handle your personal finances, contracts or health issues will bring satisfactory results. Generosity is a wonderful characteristic to have, but only to a point.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Accept the inevitable and work with what you have. It’s how you move forward that will make a difference to how far you get.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at the big picture, but don’t go overboard. Recognize any limitations or setbacks that challenge you and deal with them before you take on more.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let love confuse you. Learn from past experiences and use your intuition to figure out how you can get your way without disturbing those you care about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care when making promises. If you cannot live up to what’s expected of you, it will cause widespread problems both at home and at work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Remembering the past will be helpful when trying to move forward. Dealing with emotional issues will be difficult if someone is not honest with you about their feelings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Self-indulgence based on false information should be recognized and dismissed. You’ll gain far more if you stay focused on making a positive change at home.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your creative imagination take over. If you are unique in your approach.