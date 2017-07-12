Screenings, information available at KRMC Men’s Health Expo today

KINGMAN – The Kingman Regional Medical Center will host a Men’s Health Expo from 4-7 p.m. today at the KRMC Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave., in the Hualapai and Cerbat conference rooms.

More than 20 organizations that offer services to support the health and well-being of men in the community are participating in the event.

The expo will include free screenings for prostate cancer. Additionally, participants will learn about other services in the community that can enhance daily living and an active lifestyle.



The event is free and open to the public with food and prizes.

For more information contact Ben McGlothlin at 928-263-3873.