Letter: If they have done nothing wrong, why is the Mueller investigation feared?

The defenders of Trump seem to be terrified of this Mueller investigation. They’re so terrified they are demanding it be stopped.

One might ask why?

Simply, they voted for a man who only had 40 percent of the GOP electorate, 60 percent in that primary wanted one of the other 16 candidates. He won due to division in the GOP.

One can speculate how much the Russians helped Trump in the general election, and now we learn they successfully hacked several state voter registration data bases.

Trump’s underling on his election fraud commission wants every state to submit voter data to one central location. Is this so his Russian pals can hack it easier? Is it a plot to build a voter GOP data base with how voters registered and voted for the last six years?

One can speculate why some fear what will be found by Mueller. Will it uncover money laundering schemes with Russian oligarchs? Collusion with hackers?

Will it be limited to just the underlings or will some sing like canaries when facing stiff, lengthy prison sentences?

New York City has opened mirror investigations on Trump and underlings. Why?

Is it because this is where the real estate deals occurred? State crimes cannot be pardoned away by a president.

I think some in the GOP fear a Nixon deja vu moment with a treason twist.

R. Hill