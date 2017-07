There is a defendant in the Kingman jail. This defendant (Buddy Wallace) is still waiting for his trial date. After 20 months in Kingman Jail, the court is still postponing his trial.

Buddy Wallace’s right to a speedy trial has been tossed out of the window.

The excuse is that the defense is not ready to go to trial.

The Sixth Amendment of The Bill of Rights says, “In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial.”

Robert Giles

Yucca