More than 700 traffic stops made in county over Fourth of July holiday

KINGMAN – The Independence Day weekend DUI tallies are in.

According to Kingman Police Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, the Western AZ DUI Task Force made 19 countywide arrests, seven of those in Kingman, for misdemeanor DUI, with the average blood alcohol concentration being 0.13 percent (the highest in Kingman was 0.30 percent). This was the result of over 700 traffic stops made in Mohave County during the holiday weekend.



The Western AZ DUI Task Force is made up of the KPD, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Havasu City Police Department and Bullhead City Police Department.

Statewide there were 474 arrests for misdemeanor DUI, 86 arrests for aggravated DUI (felony) and 130 arrests for drug-related DUI. The average blood BAC statewide was 0.16 percent. As a result of the weekend enforcement efforts, 458 vehicles were impounded for 30-day holds.

KPD provides enhanced DUI enforcement during holidays and major local events due to a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.