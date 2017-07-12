Obituary: Ray Edward Clouser Sr.

Ray Edward Clouser Sr., 86, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on July 4, 2017. He was born June 6, 1931, in Hellam, Pennsylvania to Benjamin Franklin Clouser and Mary Helen Abreght.

Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Clouser. They remained married for 38 years until her passing in 1987. They raised six children together before Patricia passed away.

Ray is survived by his sisters; Thelma Filby of York, Pennsylvania and Anna June Wise of Manchester, Pennsylvania, six children; Ray Clouser Jr. of Kingman, Arizona, Donna Clouser of Kingman, Arizona, James Clouser (Kathy) of Columbus, Kansas, Randy Clouser of California, Robert Clouser (Kelly) of Kingman, Arizona, Troy Clouser (Cecelia) of Kingman, Arizona and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Sutton Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Joan and Diana Hospice Home, 812 Airway, Kingman, AZ 86409.