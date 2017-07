KINGMAN - A 4-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle when he entered the street on a kick scooter from between two parked cars in the 2500 block of Georgia Ave., into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was a 39 year old Kingman resident who lived nearby.



The boy was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

There was no indication of impairment. Speed was not a factor.



The investigation is ongoing.