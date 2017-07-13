Dear Abby: Wedding date forces difficult decision for maid of honor

Dear Abby: My best friend is getting married next year and I am supposed to be the maid of honor. I am Jewish, and she scheduled her wedding on the first day of Passover. This also means her rehearsal dinner will be during my family’s first Seder.

How do I explain to her that for the first time in my life, she has broken my heart? It seems her family doesn’t understand that Jewish holidays are as important as theirs. She is asking me to choose between my beliefs, my family and our friendship.

What do I say to her, or should I just decline to be in her wedding? With 52 weekends in a year, I feel like she could have found another day. – Brokenhearted In Boston

Dear Brokenhearted: Your friend was under no obligation to time her wedding date to avoid conflicting with your religious ritual. If you are wise, you will put aside the temptation to lay a guilt trip on her. Explain that you will be unable to be part of her wedding party the same way you explained it to me. Because you are strictly observant, you should make clear to her why this religious observance takes precedence over her wedding.

Dear Abby: As my children have grown older, I have regarded myself as matriarch of the family, giving advice and help where I think it’s needed. Lately, though, I’m afraid my relationship with them may have taken a turn for the worse. I can’t seem to stop criticizing.

Recently they sat down with me and told me they dread coming to visit, are sick of my “mother-in-law” treatment of their spouses and collectively wish I’d check my tongue. I meant well, but my kids are right. The problem is, I’m afraid I can’t stop. Trying to hold my opinions back leaves me anxious and depressed.

My family is pretty normal, and I don’t want to alienate anyone. But I am having difficulty dialing back these habits and don’t know where to turn. – Critical Matriarch In Utah

Dear Matriarch: When the urge to criticize becomes overwhelming, bite your tongue or leave the room. The only exception would be if you see an impending disaster.

I’ll share with you some advice my mother gave me years ago: The most unwelcome advice in the world is that which is unasked for. Take it to heart and your relationship with your adult children and their spouses may improve.