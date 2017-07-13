Fire at Smith's leaves no serious injuries

KINGMAN – A motorcycle was charred during a fire at the Smith’s Food and Drug gas station on Stockton Hill Road Thursday afternoon.

Kingman Fire Department responded to at about 4:15 p.m. and quickly extinguished flames that had consumed a Suzuki 1400 Intruder belonging to a 21-year-old Kingman man.

According to his parents, who responded to pick up what was left of the bike, the man’s shirt caught on fire, leaving him with minor burns and singed hair. He refused medical treatment.

Witnesses say a spark ignited gas fumes. No official cause of the fire has been determined. There was minor damage to the gas pump. Nobody else was injured and no information on damage was available.