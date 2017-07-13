Horoscope: July 13, 2017

Birthdays: Deborah Cox, 43; Cheech Marin, 71; Harrison Ford, 75; Patrick Stewart, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep what you are up to a secret. You’ll accomplish far more if you get things done first and talk about them later.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll get a new lease on life if you get involved in something different or visit a destination you’ve never been to before. Change will spark your imagination and challenge you in exciting new ways.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Deal with sensitive issues carefully. Someone will use persuasive or manipulative tactics to influence a decision you have to make.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for new challenges. Use your imagination and set out to make a change that will encourage you to learn from those with more experience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Secrets must be kept. If you think you can trust someone with an emotional matter, think again.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Emotional deception is apparent when dealing with personal or business relationships. Don’t take what anyone tells you at face value.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more thought into whatever job you are given. You’ll be judged by how and what you do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Explore creative endeavors and unique lifestyles that you feel will enhance your home and relationships. Compassion, honesty and a willingness to implement advice will lead you to success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Uncertainty will prevail if you aren’t being honest with yourself or those you deal with today. Only take on what you can afford.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep everything in order to avoid being limited by red tape or inadequate documentation. Problems while traveling or taking on something unusual from your normal encounters should be avoided.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take your time and do whatever chores you’ve been given to the best of your ability. Jumping in before you check out every angle of a situation isn’t going to convince others you are right for the job.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Getting involved in events that can lead to influential connections should be your top priority. Don’t let someone’s jealousy or demands stand between you and your goals.