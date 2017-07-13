Obituary: Sophia C. Grigg (Sue)

Sophia C. Grigg (Sue) passed away July 10, 2017.



She was born in Phoenix, Arizona on October 25, 1957.

She is survived by her husband, Charles W. Grigg (Dub), daughter, Sonia Balderama (Ernesto), son, Jose Parsons, sister, Beatrice Narcisco, brother, J.D. Majenty, grandchildren; Mariela, Junior, Valetin, Isabella, William, Justin and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home with no burial following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Joan and Diana Hospice Home, in Kingman.

