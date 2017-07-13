Flags flown on Stockton Hill Road shouldn't be ragged or worn

Have you ever noticed the state of the U.S. and Arizona flags that run down the center of Stockton Hill Road? Some residents have taken notice, and they are not too happy about the “deplorable” conditions.

The flags run along the center of a small stretch of road on Stockton Hill. On the east side hangs a multitude of U.S. flags. On the west side, Arizona state flags.

If you haven’t noticed the flags at all, this is not completely surprising. They are only hung during certain days of the year.

“The flags are provided and installed by the City during certain times and national holidays of the year, including Memorial Day and Independence Day,” said Street Superintendent of Kingman, Jack Plaunty.



According to Plaunty, the flags that line Stockton Hill have been around for years, being put up and taken down multiple times throughout the year to show Kingman’s pride and support for the state and nation.

Although these flags stand as positive symbols for many residents of Kingman, some residents see what they consider to be the poor condition of the flags, to be a much worse symbol for the city.

“I think it’s just disgusting that they’re in such deplorable shape. They’re filthy, tattered,” Kingman resident Russell Hoyt said. “I wouldn’t display them in front of my house.”

Hoyt has been an avid supporter of displaying the American flag for many years, even displaying a flag at his home on national holidays throughout the year. However, Hoyt believes the flags on Stockton Hill are in such bad shape that it shows disrespect for the flag, and for Kingman.

“When people come through I-40 to our fair city, they stop on Stockton Hill and those flags are the first thing that they see.” Hoyt said. “I wouldn’t want that if I was the city.”

Plaunty said the city does indeed take great care of the flags and provides maintenance care to the flags in need each time they are taken back down after a holiday or celebration.

“Any flags which need repaired or replaced are addressed when they are inspected after removal,” Plaunty said.

One factor that both Hoyt and Plaunty have acknowledged is that the Arizona weather can have a major impact on the longevity of the flags.

“The flags were washed, inspected and repaired prior to installation, but the Arizona weather is very hard on them,” Plaunty said.

Whether it be the excessive heat, such as what was seen in the record-breaking days just a few weeks ago, or the monsoons that are right around the corner, the Arizona weather can indeed take a toll on the flags.

Although the flags were scheduled to be taken down again for maintenance on Tuesday, Hoyt believes that some of the flags are beyond repair and are in need of replacing.

Hoyt believes with the city’s new budget of a couple million dollars that was just approved, they should be able to afford to replace a couple dozen flags.

“There should be some pride in our country and the flag. Have some pride in them or don’t put them out at all,” Hoyt said. “I would just like to see more respect for them.”