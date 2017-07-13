Workload for other judges increased from Conn’s retirement

KINGMAN – Seven judges of the Mohave County Superior Court will see a variety of new case assignments this year, due in part to the departure of long-time Judge Steven Conn.

The shift in case assignments comes at the order of presiding Superior Court Judge Chuck Gurtler reassigning caseloads for the county’s Superior Court judges, as well as for two court commissioners. According to Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle, the change is not out of the ordinary.

“Case assignments change periodically,” Carlisle said. “Court administration and the Arizona Supreme Court find it preferable to give judges a wide range of experience. Case assignments change every couple of years, so that it’s not always the same judges hearing the same cases, at the same locations.”

Carlisle, who until now heard civil conflict cases on behalf of the Superior Court, will now hear probate, domestic relation and guardianship cases in Kingman, as well as Lake Havasu City and Kingman civil cases, and appeals cases from lower courts in La Paz County. According to Carlisle, many of these new caseloads will take effect July 31.

Representatives from the office of Gov. Doug Ducey met last week in Kingman to interview three prospective replacements for Conn on the Judge’s bench. The candidates include Mohave County Supervisor Steve Moss, Lake Havasu City Justice Court Jill Davis and Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe.

As a result of Gurtler’s order and Conn’s departure, Sipe’s own caseload will comprise 40 percent of felony criminal cases, as well as Kingman’s adult drug court, the Mohave Daily News reported this week.

“When a new judge is appointed, it will take a little of the caseload off of all of us,” Carlisle said.

Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert will serve as the court’s presiding criminal judge, and has been assigned Conn’s ongoing criminal caseload, according to reports from the Mohave Daily News.

Superior Court Judge Richard Weiss will hear 30 percent of felony criminal cases in Kingman, as well as mental health issues. Judge Gurtler will hear Bullhead City and Kingman civil cases, adult guardianship, probate and conservatory cases; as well as all of Mohave County’s tax cases.

Judge Lee Jantzen will now handle domestic relation cases, civil cases and juvenile cases in Kingman; but he will continue to preside over a pending first degree murder case, in reference to the alleged homicide of a Bullhead City victim.

Judge Rick Williams will now hear juvenile and adult drug court cases, juvenile dependency and delinquency cases, domestic relations and minor guardianship cases in Bullhead City.

According to officials from Ducey’s office, Conn’s seat will be filled as soon as possible.