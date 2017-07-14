KRMC hosts health expo for female military veterans Saturday

KINGMAN – Women military veterans will have an opportunity to mingle this weekend.

Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services will host the 2017 Arizona Military/Veteran Women’s Expo 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Kingman Regional Medical Center, Mohave Conference Room at 3269 N. Stockton Hill Road.

The one-day event is for women who have served or currently serving and their families. Women vets are encouraged to join their fellow service members and veterans for education and relaxation. The events are part of the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services mission to enrich and honor Arizona’s veterans and their families through education, advocacy and service.

This is the first time AVDS has reached out specifically to women veterans in the Kingman and Bullhead City areas.

“Something that were trying to do is to honor and recognize the women veterans,” said Stephanie Michael, Minority Veterans Program coordinator for ADVS.

There will be numerous veteran service organizations and non-profit organizations on site including the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans. There will also be representatives from the VA and ADVS to answer questions about benefits and claims.

Breakout sessions will emphasize women’s health, PTSD, military sexual trauma, mindfulness and holistic healing services such as massage and acupuncture. Some local businesses will donate their time to provide hair and nail care.

“It’s really about collaboration and getting the women to come out, meet each other and get these services to the vets in your area,” Michael said.

The event will include breakfast and lunch, raffle prizes, breakout sessions and exhibitors. Refreshments and registration begins at 9 a.m. The event is free, but pre-registration is requested.

Please register all individuals attending (dependents, spouse, caregiver, etc.). Childcare is not provided at the event at this time.

For more information, email www.azwomenvets@azdvs.gov.