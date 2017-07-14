Horoscope: July 14, 2017

Birthdays: Scott Porter, 38; Matthew Fox, 51; Jackie Earle Haley, 56; Jane Lynch, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Home improvements and domestic changes are likely to bring both good and bad results. Don’t go over budget or refuse to compromise when faced with an obstacle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If you want something to happen, take control and put in the effort. Don’t sit back when physical intervention is required.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Personal, physical and intellectual changes are favored. Do your best to get along better with someone you care about.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Short trips, communication and taking care of unfinished business will put your mind at ease and open up opportunities to enjoy a little downtime.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Learn as you go. Be observant, ask questions and don’t commit to anything without getting a glimpse of the prospects and results.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do your part to build a better environment and community for yourself, your family and your friends. Taking initiative will encourage others to participate as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Do your best to get along with your peers, boss or anyone else you have to deal with professionally. Making legitimate suggestions is fine as long as you are positive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Socialize with people you find interesting and who live a lifestyle you admire. The impact others have on you will bring positive results that can help you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The changes you make at home should ensure that you cut your overhead. Make plans that are doable with people you know will come through for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t push your plans on others or let something fester that should be taken care of immediately. How you handle others will make a difference in the way you are perceived.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Check out the job market or follow through with a lead you received from someone you have worked with in the past.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Get out and have some fun. Engage in activities that will help you channel your energy into something beneficial.