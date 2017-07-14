Memorial fund set up for stricken family 4-year-old boy killed Thursday

KINGMAN – Well-wishers have already reached out to help the family of 4-year-old Dustyn Thomas Carley following his tragic death Thursday.

Carley was killed when he rode from between two parked cars on Georgia Avenue into the oncoming path of a vehicle. Carley was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Kingman Police said the 39-year-old driver lived nearby, was not impaired and speed was not a factor.

Friends and family describe Carley as a happy 4-year-old who loved to play baseball, ride his 4-wheeler and loved riding in the Gymkhana Rodeo.

Mike Gannuscio’s son-in-law is Derreck Carly, Dustyn’s father. Gannuscio said the family is deeply grieving and hasn’t started the burial process.

“He was just an awesome little boy,” Gannuscio said. “They just need prayers. They’re really struggling.”

He estimated there will be about $10,000 in funeral costs, but had no solid number.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family financially. As of 3 p.m. Friday, nearly $5,000 of a $20,000 goal had been reached. Food for the family has been arranged via a Meal Train account.



To contribute visit https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-funds-and-family-help or https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/2l1o1e.