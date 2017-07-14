Obituary: Randy Lloyd Glentz

In loving memory of Randy Lloyd Glentz who entered this life on August 6, 1956 in Pontiac, Michigan and entered eternal life on July 6, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 60. Randy was the second born son to Harry “Joe” and Doris.

Randy was preceded in death by both parents, Joe and Doris. Randy grew up in Norwalk, California where he met and married the love of his life, Yvonne. Randy and Yvonne moved to Kingman, Arizona in 1996 where they settled down to enjoy life’s pleasures. Randy had a love for baseball and fishing but most of all his “family.” Randy is survived by his wife, Yvonne, daughters; Reichel and Kerissa, son; Tristan, brothers; Lenny (Faye), Jerry (Michelle), Joel (Tammy), and Darren (Liz), as well as his many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Randy was loved by everyone and will truly be missed. We love you Randy.