Program seeks to employ local veterans

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is launching a Veteran Tool Kit Program. It was created to help unemployed veterans get the supplies they need to start working, according to Arizona Dept. of Veterans’ Services spokeswoman Nicole Baker

“It could be something as simple as ‘I could start work tomorrow, but I need transportation and my alternator went out. I found a place that will fix it for $500. Can you pay for that?’ My answer is sure. If you’re going to start work on Monday, let’s make it happen,” said ADVS Assistant Deputy Director, John Scott.

Scott and ADVS Director, Wanda Wright, toured the state asking veterans how they could help them become gainfully employed. Veterans repeatedly said they were ready to work, but needed things ranging from boots and tools to bicycles, to get them there. More than 60 percent of veterans polled said they would have a job immediately if they had access to this program.

“The program isn’t confined to just one industry or need. People think because it’s called the toolkit, it’s just for construction,” Scott said. “If your application shows you’ve done the leg work looking for employment, you have a potential employer, and you just need a few things to start that job, we can help.”



Pat Farrell, president of Jerry Ambrose Veteran’s Council, is aware of the program, which could be one more tool in his kit when the proposed veterans center at Arnold Plaza is up and running.



“It’s an enabler for our veterans to go back or start work,” Farrell said. “The best way to make a program work, is to try it and be honest with your needs.”

Qualifying veterans must live in Arizona, be enrolled in an Arizona Department of Economic Security employment program and identify the job they need supplies for.

This pilot program will offer $150,000 over the course of this fiscal year, with a limit of $750 per veteran. The results from this year will be used to determine the program’s next step.

Veterans get priority service at DES, and they can get assistance at two downtown locations: At the main DES office at 301 Pine St. or at the Arizona@Work office adjacent to the Mohave County Administration building at 700 W. Beale St.



Daily Miner reporter Aaron Ricca contributed to this article