Traffic signals to be installed Sunday

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will be installing traffic signal equipment at Airway Avenue – Harrison Street and Beverly Avenue – Harrison Street intersections starting at 10 p.m. Sunday.

During this time the traffic signal at Airway-Harrison will not be operational, and the intersection will operate as a 4-way stop. Traffic signs will be in place to warn drivers of the work, and Kingman Police will be on-site to assist with traffic control. For your safety and the safety of the workers, please use caution and slow down near the workzone.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact the City of Kingman Public Works Department at 928-757-7467.