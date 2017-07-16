Alcohol involved in downtown armed robberies

KINGMAN – Kingman Police say alcohol was involved in a pair of armed robberies downtown around midnight Wednesday.

Russell Dale Perkins, 19, of Kingman was arrested on felony charges of theft of a motor vehicle and two counts of armed robbery.

According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, at about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of an armed robbery having just occurred at a convenience store in the 200 block of West Beale Street where a man, later identified as Perkins, reportedly fled in a green SUV.

A few minutes later KPD responded to another report of an armed robbery at a gas station in the 700 block of West Beale Street where Perkins fled again. Perkins allegedly brandished a handgun in both robberies and pointed it at the clerks while demanding money. He didn’t get money from the first incident, but got a handful of cash from the second.

Perkins was identified as the suspect in both robberies after a man, who was acquainted with Perkins, told police Perkins had stolen his green Ford Bronco II earlier Wednesday evening from a home in the 1900 block of Miami Avenue.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers found the stolen vehicle at 1:10 a.m. at a truck stop near the Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 95 intersection on the way to Lake Havasu City where Perkins was located and taken into custody without incident by DPS.

He was transported to Kingman Police Department where he reportedly admitted involvement in the offenses and ultimately booked into the Mohave County jail.