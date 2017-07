Events Calendar: July 16, 2017

MONDAY

BMX RACING

BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

BINGO

Bingo, 4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

JIU-JITSU

Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

MASONIC

FRATERNITY

Learn what masonry is about, 5-7 p.m. Kingman Masonic Lodge, 212 N. 4th Street.

TUESDAY

JUDO

Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

BINGO

Golden Valley Bingo, 6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, 760-420-0034.

RC RACING

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

BMX RACING

BMX racing, 6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

JIU-JITSU

Jiu-Jitsu, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-279-6221.

Mohave County

Democrats Meeting

6:30 p.m. Red Robin Restaurant, Lake Havasu City.

THURSDAY

AUCTION

Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., 6 p.m.

JUDO

Judo, 6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

BINGO

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

BINGO

Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Doors open 4:30 p.m., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC RACING

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SUMMER WILDLIFE SERIES

6-7:30 p.m., Bighorn Sheep, Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., 928-692-2665. Seating limited to first 50. Free

SATURDAY

FARMERS MARKET

8 a.m. - 12 p.m., corner of 1st Street and Beale Street in Downtown Kingman next to Thunder Rode.

RC RACING

Race Night at 5:30 p.m., 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

DIG it Children’s Garden/Picnic Day

10 a.m. - noon. Takes place at “DIG It” Kingman Community Gardens (2301 Lillie Ave.) in Kingman. For more information contact Denise Neath at 928-530-8072.