Horoscope: July 16, 2017

Birthdays: Gareth Bale, 28; AnnaLynne McCord, 30; Corey Feldman, 46; Will Ferrell, 50.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will be difficult to control. Channel your energy into an endeavor that will encourage positive personal changes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stick close to home. Delays, overspending and problems with transportation, communication and interference will be apparent.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Think matters through carefully. Making a move based on emotions and anger will not bode well when it comes to making headway.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep life simple. Refuse to let the little things get to you. Avoid overreacting or excessive behavior. I

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Strut your stuff and show off how stylish you are. Aim to please using charm, romance and finesse.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Joint ventures should be off limits. You will end up being used if you get into a situation that shares responsibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay focused on what’s possible and refuse to get into an argument with someone who doesn’t see things the way you do. Give everyone the freedom to make their own decisions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Someone you least expect will make an abrupt change that will leave you feeling angry. Instead of interfering, focus on doing your own thing and doing it well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make things happen. Take pride in what you do and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results you get.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Explosive behavior will not help you make amends with someone who doesn’t see things your way. Consider who you are dealing with before you take action.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let professional problems ruin your time spent with friends or family. It’s important to see situations for what they are and move on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Explosive behavior is not acceptable. Take flight if a situation becomes unpredictable.