Obituary: Robert Taghon

Robert Taghon passed way in a motorcycle accident on July 8, 2017.

He was a rancher, a cowboy, and a logger, and loved to ride his Harleys. He left this world doing what he loved.

He is going to be missed by many.

He is survived by his children; Skip (Melissa), Autumn (Brandon), and Robby, his adopted daughter; Marlo, his stepson; Dakota, his brothers and sisters; Mike (Tammy), Dave (Jodi), Sue, and Mary (Don), his grandchildren; Brayden, Trevor, Lawton, Logan, Ellasyn, Jaydon, Ryder, and Lila, the mother of his kids; Beth, his lady friend; Amber, many nieces and nephews, and too many friends to count.

You always lived life to the fullest. You were the strongest man most ever met. Fly high you old horse trader, you were and always will be loved and deeply missed.

There will be a memorial at the Oatman Hotel Wednesday July 19, starting at 3 p.m. Bring your favorite memories.