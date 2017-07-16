Rants & Raves: July 16, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Checks and Balances: Why does our County Board of Supervisors act like they are the end all be all? Do they forget who they represent? Why does the county administrator just waffle on any issues where a supervisor is clearly off base (Supervisors Anguis and Moss trying to illegally sweep money from other funds). Is it because Hendrix is happily double dipping on salary and retirement?

Travel Ban: Travel ban affects tourism? I’d rather be safe. The ban does not affect people with family here or ones that have legitimate business in the area.

Global Warming/Climate Change: Don’t talk about global warming anymore. You see, for the past 20 years no warming. Now they talk about climate change. Any historian worth his weight in snow will tell you change has been going on for thousands of years.

Veterans Coordination: I would like to see some coordination between vet agencies. I belong to four vets groups. All have flag raisings, etc., all at or about the same time. Staggered times coordinating with city functions would allow more attendance.

Animal cruelty on K-9: Is that crime considered an assault on a police officer since the K-9 is part of the police department?

Kingman Crossing: Kingman needs to not dedicate additional city revenue to fund a project with little return that benefits so few when there are so many more pressing needs for the use of limited city revenue. Wake up council members.