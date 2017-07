Mighty Mud Mania: The winners got down and dirty

KINGMAN – The ominous thunderheads to the east stayed just far enough away on the horizon to allow Thursday’s 39th Annual Mighty Mud Mania to run its full duration.

A total of 475 competitors in eight age groups ran the mud gauntlet for a day’s worth of fun in the sun, slogging through various mud obstacles at Firefighter’s Memorial Park.

Winners

The following were the top two winners in each class:

Ages 4-5:

Boys: 1st Samuel Spurlock, 2nd Alex Renderos

Girls: 1st Brooklyn Jarquin, 2nd Brooklyn Steed

Ages 6-7:

Boys: 1st Mason Spurlock, 2nd Eli Bell

Girls: 1st Daniela Galvan, 2nd Morghan Zumwalt

Ages 8-9:

Boys: 1st Matthew Thomas, 2nd Ethan Bremmer

Girls: 1st Kiela Cooper, 2nd Lani Rogers

Ages 10-11:

Boys: 1st Brock Oktay, 2nd Gabriel Torres

Girls: 1st Julianna Frankenfield, 2nd Maya Davis

Ages 12-14:

Boys: 1st Malakai Bell, 2nd Kaiona Bautista

Girls: 1st Mackenzie Cathey, 2nd Melaika Bell

Ages 15-17:

Boys: 1st Cole Ingrassi, 2nd Matthew Shaffer

Girls: 1st Nija Bautista, 2nd Elisa Edwards

Ages 18-34:

Men: 1st Jordan Seybert, 2nd Noah McBride

Women: 1st Cierra Hansen, 2nd Chaz Morris

Ages 35 and up:

Men: 1st Mike Thomas, 2nd Delone Sykes

Women: 1st April Harrison, 2nd Tami Bawlard