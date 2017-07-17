Diet Center’s Behavior Tip of the Week - A Simple Strategy

Do you ever find yourself feeling stressed out, overtired, sad, or just in a bad mood?

Hi this is Eunice from Diet Center.

When you are feeling that way, do you find yourself wanting to eat? Many people do turn to food when they are in a bad mood, stressed out, sad or overtired, even if they are not hungry. When you find yourself in a similar situation, what do you do? I know that it may sound very simplistic, but have you tried telling yourself that the food will not make you feel any better? I know that this solution sounds way too easy. Maybe even too good to be true.

There was a study done at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio that shows this simple strategy works.

Volunteers who were feeling down ate fewer high fat snacks when researchers assured them that the snacks would not improve their moods or make them feel any better. A co-author of the study, and a psychology professor, stated that research also shows that overeating will not lift a bad mood or make us feel better physically. Furthermore, they find that people recognize this fact is true by simply hearing it. The professor noted that just telling the volunteers in their study that food will not make them feel better, resulted in them consuming less high-calorie, high-fat snacks.

It’s a simple strategy that you can try to help yourself resist turning to food when you feel low. And it will make you feel better knowing that you beat temptation! So the next time you find yourself feeling down remember this little study that was done and try it. It just might save you some unnecessary calories that won’t make you feel any better anyway.

Another way of improving our mood and energy levels are by increasing our physical activity and reducing time spent in sedentary behaviors. Doing that may help with your weight loss efforts as well. Any physical activity burns calories. You may only be comfortable taking a stroll around the block or at a park. Don’t be discouraged if your body can’t handle a tougher workout. There is less risk of injury if you exercise at a pace that you can tolerate. You can still benefit from a lower-intensity exercise such as strolling.

Taking a stroll can help you shed pounds. It may take longer to reach your goal than it would if you walked at a faster pace. However, if you can stick to a long relaxing stroll, than you can still reach weight loss success! Participating in most forms of exercise can also cause our bodies to release endorphins which increases energy levels and helps to make us feel happy.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you find yourself struggling with your weight loss please call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave here in Kingman.