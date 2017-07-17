Good Sam helps KPD make arrest

KINGMAN – A good Samaritan assisted a Kingman Police officer in detaining a man who was fighting with police Saturday.

Eric Lee Hasselbrock, 27, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault on a peace officer and misdemeanor criminal trespass.



According to a KPD spokeswoman, the arrest happened when police responded to a store in the 3300 block of North Stockton Hill Road for Hasselbrock, who had previously been kicked out.

An officer arrived on scene and noticed Hasselbrock exhibiting aggressive behavior toward store employees, according to the spokeswoman. The officer attempted to detain him, but he resisted, swung at and fought with the officer. That’s when the good Samaritan assisted in helping the officer detain Hasselbrock, who taken into custody when another officer arrived on scene. The officer was treated for minor cuts and abrasions.

Hasselbrock was booked into the Mohave County jail.