Instructor Sergeant Kyler Cox (in the background in red shirt) coaches Deputy Shawn McCleary (in uniform holding the Taser) as instructor Deputy Chaun Williams acted as the aggressor in the black padded protective gear during a Taser exercise for the Taser recertification class held at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman on July 11. All MCSO officers with Tasers are required to complete a new user certification class and yearly re-certification class.