Letter: July 4 Fireworks Show Was Unsettling

  • Originally Published: July 17, 2017 5:56 a.m.

    • Was anyone else bothered by the rapid-fire fireworks display, hardly ever letting one display finish, before interrupting it with the start of another one? Or more than one, practically all at the same time?

    It was a free-for-all! Like watching an argument taking place, where someone always interrupts the other person before they have a chance to finish stating their case. Or even finishing a sentence.

    How is this pleasurable?

    It was akin to watching television, where the moment a beautiful scene is depicted (that would be a pleasure to enjoy viewing in the new, bright, high-definition television colors), is jerked away from you in a fraction of a second, only to insult your viewing pleasure with a veritable strobe-light of ensuing pictures, flashing in your face!

    The otherwise beautiful, inspiring July 4 fireworks display, was like that – another TV segment.

    Is it any wonder our kids almost universally have some degree of attention-deficit disorder? How can they possibly be trained to hold a thought and think something through, if their attention is continually jerked around by the media controllers?

    Luca Zana, in a letter to the Miner, said that he “doesn’t watch television.” That makes three people in a city the size of Kingman (that I know of) who do not watch television. Some even go for decades without owning a television set. A rare breed indeed.

    I am glad that a person who carries a firearm, indeed teaches classes on gun safety, has good reason to be in control of his own attention: a man who does not watch TV!

    I wish more of our youngsters would learn to play a musical instrument instead of video games. They might be able to learn to concentrate from one note to the next. And notice that there is a logical, harmonious pattern. Well, most “music” anyway.

    Next year, I would rather see half as many rocket blasts in the same half-hour period. Might cut the city’s fireworks bill in half, not to mention make safer working conditions for the ones putting on the show.

    Norman Swartz

    Kingman

