Mohave 911: July 17, 2017

Weapons Offense

On July 10, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gregory Christopher Ruehl Jr., 25, of Kingman for possession of a weapon by prohibited person, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies went to a home in the 1600 block of Devlin Avenue to follow-up on a case. They arrived and contacted a man identified as Ruehl inside a fenced area. Deputies noticed Ruehl had a pistol tucked behind his waistband and he reportedly admitted to have been in prison.

Deputies took Ruehl into custody and took possession of his .22 caliber revolver. A criminal history check confirmed him to be a prohibited possessor resulting from felony arrests. He also said he purchased the weapon from a friend for protection.

Ruehl was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Marijuana/Drug Paraphernalia/Warrant Arrest

On July 8, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Travis Ray Hughes, 20, of Kingman for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and a post adjudication undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of East Devlin Avenue and contacted Hughes, the driver.

A records check showed him to have an active warrant. A search of Hughes allegedly revealed a plastic bag containing marijuana and a marijuana pipe. Hughes was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Threatening

On July 8, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordon Dean Tyson, 34, of Kingman for threatening per domestic violence, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a threat complaint at a home in the 3600 block of East Shaeffer Avenue. A 32-year-old woman said Tyson, her husband, recently sent her a threatening text message. Deputies viewed the text which read that he was going to physically assault her.

Deputies contacted Tyson outside of a house in the 4600 block of North Arnold Road. Tyson said he made a mistake and did send the text messages threatening his wife, but he had no intent of actually acting on the threats.

Tyson was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Resisting Arrest/Drugs/Warrants Arrest

On July 12, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Richard Sierra Monje III, 33, of Kingman for resisting arrest and possession of dangerous drugs, felonies, along with four warrants.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man riding a bicycle at the intersection of Devlin Avenue and Norrie Drive. The man, later identified as Monje, falsely identified himself. Deputies asked about his identity and social security number. Monje reportedly said he didn’t know his SSN.

As the deputy was taking Monje into custody, he pulled away from the deputy’s grasp and attempted to ride away. As the deputy pulled Monje from his bicycle, they both fell onto the ground. A Good Samaritan assisted the deputy with putting Monje into custody. Monje had his arms tucked under his abdomen as the deputy was positioned on his back. The Good Samaritan pulled Monje’s arm from under his abdomen while the deputy placed him in handcuffs. A records check showed Monje to have a felony warrant for leaving an accident with death/injury issued by Kingman Justice Court along with three misdemeanor warrants; a failure to pay fines issued by Kingman Justice Court and two probation violation warrants issued by Kingman Municipal Court.

A search of Monje’s backpack allegedly revealed syringes and a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine. He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail without further incident.

Criminal Damage

On July 12, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christain Gonzalez, 27, of Dolan Springs for criminal damage per domestic violence, a felony.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a domestic violence report at a home in the 15300 block of Edgemont Road. Dispatchers told deputies that a woman said that Gonzalez, her brother, was trying to break into her house and he was breaking her car windows.

Deputies arrived and detained Gonzalez. Deputies contacted the 24-year-old woman who said Gonzalez was looking for a place to stay and was not welcomed since he is always high. She also said Gonzalez became destructive after she locked the doors to keep him out and that he broke a window on the house and used a metal pipe to break her car windows. Deputies noticed the vehicle and the home all had busted windows. Gonzalez reportedly said that he wanted to sleep a few hours at his sister’s house and she wouldn’t let him in. He reportedly said he got mad and broke the windows on the car and house.

He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Domestic Violence/3x’s Drug Paraphernalia

On July 13, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Keith Alan Fisher, 35, and a 56-year-old woman, both of Valle Vista. Fisher was arrested for criminal damage per domestic violence and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, along with assault per domestic violence, a misdemeanor. The woman was arrested for assault per domestic violence and disorderly conduct per domestic violence, misdemeanors.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a home in the 7900 block of Saddleback Drive. Deputies arrived and contacted the woman who said she and Fisher, her son, got into an argument and that Fisher tackled her, causing her to bump her head.



Deputies contacted Fisher, who said his mother punched him in the face. Fisher was barefoot, so deputies escorted him to his bedroom to get shoes. That’s when deputies noticed three glass marijuana pipes on a table. Fisher reportedly said that he didn’t have a marijuana medical card. He also admitted to damaging his mother’s vehicle by cutting the upholstery and scratching the paint job, damage estimated at approximately $5,000 in damage, said the mother.

Fisher and the mother were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Mohave County jail.