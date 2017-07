Krystal Sixberry (Parents: Leonard and Lori Cornwall, Stepparents: Rick and Debbie Sixberry) of Chandler, Arizona, was married to Scott Dawson (Parents: Tom and Sue Dawson) of Chandler, Arizona, May 21, 2017 at Bahia Resort in San Diego. They spent their honeymoon in Bora Bora and will be living in Chandler.