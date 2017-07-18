Military banner group information gets corrected

KINGMAN – There has been a mix-up regarding the downtown military banners.

Information on how to get an active duty service member recognized can be found at the Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust Facebook page.

Previous articles sent people to the a different website. Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust Vice President Rebekah Bacoka contacted the Daily Miner to clarify that information. Their website, www.TriStateVeteransHonorsTrust.com, is currently out of commission.



The non-profit group will be raising money to hang more banners noon to 3 p.m. Thursday at Sundowner Saloon at 4400 Stockton Hill Road. Bacoka said she and trust president Mary Lou Galvan have been inundated with applications since July 4.

For more information, visit the Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust Facebook page, Galvan at 928-692-5381 or Bacoka at 928-897-1738.