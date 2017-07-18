Buy your senior federal recreation passes now and save

KINGMAN – If you are one of the many active seniors 62 years or older who like to travel and visit our many national parks and recreation areas in America, now is the time to purchase your lifetime pass for just $10.

On Aug. 28 that same pass increases to $80.

The new one is called The National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass, and when you have one, it will get you into more than 2,000 federal recreation sites all over the nation.

These passes cover the entrance fees to national parks and wildlife refuges, as well fees for visiting lands that are administered by the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Bureau of Reclamation.

The pass also covers entrance fees, standard amenity fees and day-use fees for the driver and all passengers in a personal vehicle at vehicle-fee areas.

You can purchase these at any federal recreational site, by phone 1-888-275-8747, extension 3, or online. Buying a pass over the phone or online can take a while, so you are encouraged to purchase your pass in person,

Locally, you can purchase the pass at the BLM offices in Kingman (limited quantities), Lake Havasu City and Yuma, along with the field office in Needles, California.

Passes can be obtained at any of the check stations on the Lake Mead National Recreational Area, including those at Lake Mead, Lake Mohave and Willow Beach.

These new passes are replacing the America the Beautiful Pass, which are still valid and will be accepted and honored all over America.